ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism

By any measure, the Kansas Legislature has a problem with right-wing extremism. Sen. Mark Steffen, a Hutchinson physician, introduced legislation that would give him an exemption for prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients. Sen. Mike Thompson shared in the viral skepticism, while also agitating against wind power. And Rep. Cheryl Helmer spewed a torrent of lies […] The post Report on legislators in ‘far-right’ Facebook groups doesn’t tell real story of Kansas extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Weed Advocates Claim Guv Kelly Just Blowing Smoke

Cannabis progress isn't moving fast enough and federal legislation is the only thing that will likely provide a reliable solution. Still, the complaints from stoners are worth a glimpse and their starting to resonate amongst more voters who don't understand the legal prohibition that doesn't represent the reality on local streets -- This facet of the drug war was lost a long time ago . . .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Rally calls for Kansas voters to Vote No on Aug. 2

Hundreds of community members and representatives of local organizations rallied at South Park on Saturday, urging Kansans to oppose a constitutional amendment that would remove legal protections of abortion in Kansas. The crowd unified its energy, chanting sentiments such as “Bans off our bodies” and “My body, my choice.”...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future. Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year,...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Little Apple Post

Wamego student appointed to U.S. Naval Acacdemy

After receiving nominations from the Office of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., a dozen Kansas high school seniors have been offered appointments to attend one of the U.S. Military Service Academies. “As a U.S. Senator, one of my greatest honors is helping students realize their dreams of serving in the...
WAMEGO, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kdhe
kfdi.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County report more new COVID-19 cases

Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
STURGIS, MI
WIBW

Mann warns new proposed rule could impact Kansas farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann says a new rule proposed by the SEC could have huge negative implications for Kansas farmers and ranchers. U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he joined 117 of his colleagues to send a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission which expressed concerns with a new proposed rule that would negatively impact agricultural producers.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WIBW

Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without a license on Saturday and Sunday. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas - when anyone can fish on any public waters without a license. It said the free weekend provides the perfect chance to introduce someone to the joys of angling - like a try-before-you-buy opportunity.
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy