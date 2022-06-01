KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO