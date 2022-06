On Saturday, England managed to do something not seen in six decades. Not to be outdone, on Sunday, Wales managed to do something not seen in over six decades!. But whereas England’s was a bit embarrassing, as they contrived to lose to Hungary for the first time since 1962, Wales’s was most glorious, as they managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958!

FIFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO