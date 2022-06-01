A Rising Star in the White House: Meet Chappaqua’s Dhara Nayyar

Juneteenth, also referred to as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day, is an annual holiday celebrating the end of slavary in the United States. While it has been around for over 150 years, Juneteenth was only made an official holiday in New York State in 2021 that is celebrated with festivals, parades, music, food, and more. In Westchester, there are several ways to celebrate and teach your kids about this important holiday and its meaning of freedom, culture, and heritage. Read on for a list of events to experience with your kids:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO