Getting to Know Beloved Briarcliff Author Tom Leihbacher

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO