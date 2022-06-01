Flagstaff Family Food center awarded The OneAZ Community Foundation Grant

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Jaheem Mroczkowski. Jaheem was last seen at his home around midnight between May 20, 2022 and left his home between then and 2:00AM on May 21, 2022. He hasrun away in the past and previous places he has gone to have been checked. Jaheem does not have a phone on him. Jaheem is described as a 16‐year‐old African American male, 5’8”, 220lbs, with medium length brown dreadlocks. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928‐772‐9267.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO