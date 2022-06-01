ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Family Food center awarded The OneAZ Community Foundation Grant

myradioplace.com
 3 days ago

The OneAZ Community Foundation has awarded the Flagstaff Family Food Center a $5,000 Community Impact Grant for their work improving the lives of their community. “We are proud to give back to...

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

azbex.com

NAH Gives Flagstaff Medical Center Plan Updates

Northern Arizona Healthcare has been in meetings with Flagstaff development staff recently and is almost ready to deliver its application for a new campus near Fort Tuthill County Park to the City. NAH’s target dates were to have the plan functionally complete at the end of May and to begin...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 1st, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

Winery Resort Master Plan Proposed Near Prescott

Hunn Development Company is proposing to develop Cherry Road Vineyards, an approximately 300-acre winery, resort, mixed residential, RV, hospitality and commercial center master plan on unincorporated Yavapai County land west of I-17 and SR 169. The company has requested Yavapai to rezone the site as a Planned Development Area from...
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Canadian hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a 41-year-old woman has died while hiking the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim. Authorities say they received a report of a hiker in distress on Thursday, June 2, 2022, above Three-Mile Resthouse. Bystanders said she was unresponsive and initiated CPR. National Park Service search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD is asking the public’s help to locate Runaway Juvenile

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Jaheem Mroczkowski. Jaheem was last seen at his home around midnight between May 20, 2022 and left his home between then and 2:00AM on May 21, 2022. He hasrun away in the past and previous places he has gone to have been checked. Jaheem does not have a phone on him. Jaheem is described as a 16‐year‐old African American male, 5’8”, 220lbs, with medium length brown dreadlocks. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928‐772‐9267.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for arrests of those who vandalized Prescott Valley school, home

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrests of those who vandalized a home and an elementary school. Officers said on Friday, around 1:45 a.m., the crooks went to the vacant home, set the carpet on fire, and turned on a faucet, flooding the home. They also splattered paint throughout the house.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

AZ Monsoon Forecast, Top Gun Fun, Palguta’s & Goode’s Updates, Travel ID Deadline | Prescott Podcasts

Here are the Top Prescott Podcasts for the week from the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona! The Arizona Monsoon forecast continues to be the most downloaded podcast as Top Gun’s Maverick continues to climb. Have you seen that yet?! Of course Mayor Palguta’s and Mayor Goode’s podcasts for Prescott Valley and Prescott always trend and yes, the looming Travel ID deadline is back. LISTEN and Be Curious on central Arizona’s podcast network, CAST11.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 minors accused of sparking small wildfire in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Three minors are facing charges in connection to starting a small wildfire in Flagstaff. Police say the Railroad Fire was sparked by a flare gun on May 24 and scorched an acre of brush behind the neighborhood of Railroad Springs before fire crews got it under control.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Baby found amongst drug stash at Yavapai County home: YCSO

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. - Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they made a shocking discovery during a drug-related home raid. According to a statement released by YCSO on June 3, the incident began as a traffic stop in Dewey on June 1. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Flagstaff man goes missing during day hike in Oak Creek Canyon

PHOENIX – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a Flagstaff man who went missing during a day hike in Oak Creek Canyon last week, authorities said Tuesday. Axel Brugere, 20, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. after he and a companion hiked for about two hours up the steep A.B. Young Trail to a plateau, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale. "I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to learn the authentic ways to do things." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Build-to-rent homes are growing in popularity around the country.
CLARKDALE, AZ
krwg.org

New Mexico man accused in woman's killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby. According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington. The dispatcher heard the sound of gunfire. Authorities say Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
biznewspost.com

AZ Tribal Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspect Later Dies in Shootout

A tribal police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Whiteriver, Arizona, on Thursday, the Navajo County Sherriff’s Office (NCSO) said in a statement. The fallen officer was later identified as Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, of the White Mountain Apache Police Department (WMAPD) at a press conference on Friday. Lopez had joined the department this January and was previously an officer in the Bureau of Indian affairs. Lopez leaves behind a wife and a child.
knau.org

DPS seeking information about fatal crash near Camp Verde

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 17 last weekend. On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. a collision involving a gold Saturn Vue occurred near Camp Verde. The driver, 19-year-old Charles...
CAMP VERDE, AZ

