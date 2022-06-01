Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Merced County, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers and the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian in Planada on Wednesday, according to authorities.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said officers responded to the scene in the area of East Childs Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue at about 8:57 a.m.. Authorities said it appears a female pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train that was believed to be traveling south along the tracks at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuniga said the railroad crossing on East Childs Avenue near Santa Fe Avenue was closed and it is unknown when the crossing with reopen.

According to Zuniga, the Railroad Authority will be the agency investigating the incident.