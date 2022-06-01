ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Merced County, CHP says

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzOD7_0fxEsvYC00

California Highway Patrol officers and the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian in Planada on Wednesday, according to authorities.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said officers responded to the scene in the area of East Childs Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue at about 8:57 a.m.. Authorities said it appears a female pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train that was believed to be traveling south along the tracks at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuniga said the railroad crossing on East Childs Avenue near Santa Fe Avenue was closed and it is unknown when the crossing with reopen.

According to Zuniga, the Railroad Authority will be the agency investigating the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Man survives run-in with train, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Fresno police say a man is mighty lucky to have walked away from an incident with a train with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning. Officers received a call of a train versus a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m. at California Avenue and East Street in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Vehicle rolls into canal during collision, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were pinned into vehicles after a collision caused one of the vehicles involved to roll over into a canal, according to California Highway Patrol Officials. According to CHP officials, a vehicle with a lone occupant was heading north on Goldenrod Avenue and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Driver Crashes Into Vineyard In Madera

MADERA (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning officers responded to an incident in which an intoxicated man drove his vehicle into a vineyard, said the City of Madera Police Department. The incident took place on Pecan Avenue and Westberry Boulevard. The driver, Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and instead of making the turn at Pecan Avenue, he launched his car into a vineyard. When officers arrived, Mendoza was wandering away from the scene. Officers caught up with him and found he was intoxicated, hey say. Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into Madera County Jail.  
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Merced County, CA
City
Planada, CA
Merced County, CA
Accidents
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Motorcycle Collision Reported on SR-99 in Modesto

A major injury motorcycle crash was reported by officials in Modesto on the night of Thursday, June 2, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at the Beckwith Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Amtrak Train#The Pedestrian#California Highway Patrol#Accident#The Railroad Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

TRANSIENT ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT WITH MACHETE

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “MERCED- Austin Welch (23) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. On Sunday, May 29th at 12:19 AM, officers responded to Zoomy’s 76 Gas Station at 3006 G Street for an assault. The 27 year-old victim had just...
MERCED, CA
Nationwide Report

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)Nationwide Report. A 38-year-old man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Turlock. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street and Crows Landing Road [...]
TURLOCK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ana Meraz Dies in High-Speed Accident on East Mission Avenue [Merced County, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
801
Followers
98
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy