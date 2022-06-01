ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Trying To Be "Positive" After Losing Their Pregnancy

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxFfU_0fxEsS9F00

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are ready for a baby — whenever a baby is ready for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A755S_0fxEsS9F00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty

Last month, the couple shared that they had sadly lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy" but wouldn't be giving up on expanding their family.

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

Now, Sam is opening up about the experience, explaining that it was "just part of life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4JXh_0fxEsS9F00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people," Sam said in an interview with GQ .

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

He added that "one beautiful thing" the couple were told after their miscarriage was that "when the baby’s ready, it’ll come."

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

"It’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself," Sam said. "And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time."

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

Sam noted that the couple would be continuing their journey to welcoming a baby and that he would like to be a "young father."

@samasghari / Via instagram.com

"That’s just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just a next step," he said, adding that he is "careful with money" because he wants to "build a future" for his children.

@samasghari / Via instagram.com

And despite the difficulty of dealing with a pregnancy loss, Sam is still optimistic about the future.

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

"Nothing in the world that can take me off that path. My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that," Sam concluded.

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

I'm so glad to hear Sam and Britney are doing okay after going through such a difficult experience.

You can read all that Sam had to say here .

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor Mourns The Death Of Her Brother

Teyana Taylor is mourning the loss of her brother, Fleeroy PC Mason. The R&B singer shared the news of his passing on Instagram on June 1st in a heartbreaking tribute. The KTSE singer shared several photos of herself and Mason over the years, including some throwbacks from their childhood and her come-up in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy