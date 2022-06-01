Liam Payne Opened Up About The "Many Reasons" He Both Likes And Dislikes Zayn Malik

Aliana Mawla is shutting down allegations that she is the “other woman.” The model, 24, spoke out for the first time via her rep Sunday to respond to rumors that she is responsible for the breakup of Liam Payne and his ex-fiancée Maya Henry. “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée,” a spokesperson told E! News. “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.” Henry, 22, fueled...

