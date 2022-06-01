Liam Payne Opened Up About The "Many Reasons" He Both Likes And Dislikes Zayn Malik

Related
SFGate
Liam Payne Details Violent One Direction Backstage Fight, Admits to ‘Disliking’ Zayn Malik
During an interview on the “Impaulsive” podcast with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, Liam Payne of One Direction revealed his true feelings about his time in the boy band — and held nothing back. The 28-year-old detailed the moment he almost “came to blows” with another bandmate backstage and aired out his grievances against other ex-members.
Billie Eilish & Her Boyfriend Just Broke Up After Rumors He Cheated on Her—He Called Her Fans’ Cowardly’
Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
PopSugar
Liam Payne Spotted With Model Aliana Mawla After Maya Henry Split
Liam Payne appears to be moving on following his recent split from fiancée Maya Henry. On May 24, photos surfaced of the former One Direction singer walking arm in arm with model Aliana Mawla at London's Heathrow Airport. While Payne has yet to publicly confirm whether the two are indeed dating, he reportedly thanked photographers when they said that he and Mawla looked good together.
ETOnline.com
Zayn Malik Announces New Project Following Liam Payne Interview
Zayn Malik is focusing on his art! On Wednesday, the “Pillowtalk” singer revealed his latest project, one day after his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, shared during an interview that there are "many reasons" why he "dislikes" Zayn. “PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my...
Liam Payne says he’ll ‘stand by Zayn Malik forever’ after awkward comments
LIAM Payne has backtracked on comments he made criticising Zayn Malik in a podcast interview with Logan Paul. The singer took aim at his former One Direction bandmate in the candid chat, revealing there are 'many reasons he dislikes him'. The comment came as he and Logan reflected on an...
Nadia Ferreira Shows Off Engagement Ring & Marc Anthony's Tattoo Cover-Up of Jennifer Lopez's Name
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are celebrating their recent engagement in style!. The 23-year-old former Miss Universe contestant announced the surprise news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a close-up photo of her gorgeous diamond ring to her Story with the caption, "Engagement Partyyyyy!!! 💍," tagging Anthony, 53, in the snap.
Megan Fox told Pete Davidson she would get eaten by crocodiles before he gets Kim Kardashian’s number
Megan Fox was one of the many people on planet earth confused when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got together. She could have actually been the reason they got together before their famous SNL kiss if she had given the comedian Kim’s number when he asked ‘months’ before....
Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram
Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests
The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”Ms...
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates gushes over boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on his birthday
"happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie), [SIC]" star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown wrote on Instagram on Saturday, May 7, in celebration of her boyfriend of nearly one year, Jake Bongiovi's 20th birthday. The couple has been going strong...
Taylor Swift’s Exes Most Candid Quotes About Their Relationships and Her Songwriting
Writing what she knows! Taylor Swift is notorious for penning personal tunes about her high-profile relationships, but how do her exes feel about being her muses? The Grammy winner has been using her love life as inspiration since her self-titled debut dropped in 2006, featuring hits "Tim McGraw" and "Teardrops on My Guitar." More than […]
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
Liam Payne and Fiancee Maya Henry Broke Up 1 Month Before He Was Spotted With Aliana Mawla: Details
It’s over! Liam Payne and his fiancée Maya Henry have split after a nearly two-year engagement, Life & Style can confirm. “I can confirm they have split up,” Liam’s rep tells Life &...
Paris Jackson shares how Michael Jackson taught her that beauty comes from the inside
Paris Jackson is hoping to redefine the standards of beauty with her new partnership. The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe has been named the new face of KVD Beauty, and she talked about the collaboration with PopSugar, where she shed light on how the late...
musictimes.com
Liam Payne Reveals Where He Stands With Zayn Malik Today
It's been years since One Direction disbanded, and many fans are still hoping for the boys to get back together. In a recent interview, Liam Payne reveals where he stands with his good pal Zayn Malik today, years after he first left the band. Speaking to the "Impaulsive" podcast, the...
Liam Payne's comments about One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik leave people reeling
Liam Payne is facing the wrath of Twitter after "talking s***" about his ex-bandmates, claiming that he is the most successful of them all and criticising Zayn Malik.Liam joined Logan Paul on his the latest episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive', and made some statements that have not gone down well with fans. A video of the podcast posted on the Impaulsive YouTube channel has now gained over 400k views. One Direction was a British boyband that shot to fame on the X-Factor in 2010, before the members moved on to their solo careers in 2016, with Zayn leaving the group...
Hello Magazine
Harry Styles' $8.7million NY apartment will leave you speechless
Harry Styles is not short on real estate - but when he's visiting New York City, he has an incredible $8.7million apartment to call home. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was reported to have purchased the Tribeca home back in 2017 and it is in one of the most coveted apartment blocks in the city: 443 Greenwich. So it's not surprising that Harry has some very famous neighbors.
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Aliana Mawla denies she broke up his relationship
Aliana Mawla is shutting down allegations that she is the “other woman.” The model, 24, spoke out for the first time via her rep Sunday to respond to rumors that she is responsible for the breakup of Liam Payne and his ex-fiancée Maya Henry. “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée,” a spokesperson told E! News. “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.” Henry, 22, fueled...
AOL Corp
Liam Payne Clarifies His Candid Comments About 'Brother' Zayn Malik
Reconsidering his words. Liam Payne walked back his comments about Zayn Malik after he made headlines for discussing his former bandmate. “I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” the “Strip That Down” singer, 28, began in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 2. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”
Liam Payne Responds to Backlash Over Zayn Malik Comments: 'That's Family'
"Guys—I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when [it's] your family it's hard to let it slide," the pop star said.
BuzzFeed
