BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men seen on surveillance video breaking into an ATM. The crime happened on May 9 at the Snappys located at 1002 U.S. Highway 77 North, officials with the department said. The men used what looked like an angle grinder to break into the machine. They got away with thousands of dollars, officials said.

BISHOP, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO