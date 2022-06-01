SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 11:22 a.m. -- Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges confirmed with KION that the Seaside Police Department was the agency involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

KION independently confirmed at least two Seaside Police officers shot at someone inside a vehicle. At least five shots could be heard.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed, or what led to the shooting, said our reporter on the scene.

---

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

The post Monterey County DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Sand City involving Seaside Police appeared first on KION546 .