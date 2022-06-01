ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand City, CA

Monterey County DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Sand City involving Seaside Police

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWDlw_0fxEeKgt00

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 11:22 a.m. -- Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges confirmed with KION that the Seaside Police Department was the agency involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

KION independently confirmed at least two Seaside Police officers shot at someone inside a vehicle. At least five shots could be heard.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed, or what led to the shooting, said our reporter on the scene.

---

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXjbq_0fxEeKgt00

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

The post Monterey County DA investigating officer-involved shooting in Sand City involving Seaside Police appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting Saturday

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in one of two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.Police said the shootings were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at approximately 7:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.A suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident Vu Thai, was located at the scene and was taken into custody by...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Bay Point boy found safe

BAY POINT -- An 11-year-old boy who went missing from his Bay Point home late Saturday night has been located.According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, an alert citizen spotted the boy, identified as Kelvin Castillo, and called the sheriff's office. Deputies found him in good health and returned him to his family. 
BAY POINT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sand City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man Attacks Caretaker And Is Shot Dead In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries. Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate. They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker. After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. However, the investigation is currently ongoing.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Safeway employee shot dead early Sunday morning in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located at 1530 Hamilton Ave.RELATED ARTICLE: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting SaturdayThe employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release."The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, police said.The victim's name has not been released. The death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police arrest 49-year-old Paso Robles man on felony charges, find nearly 2 lbs of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles and an AK-47

Police arrested a 49-year-old Paso Robles man after finding a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles, an AK-47, and other handguns and paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The post Police arrest 49-year-old Paso Robles man on felony charges, find nearly 2 lbs of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles and an AK-47 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sand City Police
crimevoice.com

Violent gang member caught with gun, drugs and cash…

Originally published as a Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Today, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit and MADCAT contacted 39-year-old Royce Curl in the city of Marina. Curl was found to have counterfeit M30 (Oxycodone) pills believed to contain fentanyl. He also possessed heroin, marijuana, and cash.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery in Union City Homicide Case: Police

A 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident, police said Friday. Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested by Union City police for her involvement in the murder of Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, of Union City.
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County man gets prison for 6th DUI conviction since 2015

SALINAS – A 28-year-old Salinas man was sentenced this week to two years in state prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time since 2015, Monterey County prosecutors said.Ulises Rodriguez Santillan pleaded no contest to felony DUI following a crash reported on the evening of April 16, 2021, when officers responded to a non-injury crash of a vehicle into a parked car on Bellehaven Street in Salinas, according to the District Attorney's Office.A group of people were at the scene when police arrived but no one identified who had been driving. The officers then found footage from a surveillance camera in the area and were able to identify Santillan as the driver and one of the bystanders at the scene, prosecutors said.His blood-alcohol content was determined to be .26, more than three times the legal limit.Santillan was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
UNION CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz city vehicles torched in suspicious fire linked to homeless sweeps

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a suspicious fire early Thursday morning that destroyed six city vehicles and appeared related to newly painted graffiti messages found nearby criticizing treatment of the homeless, according to authorities.According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, "a fire was ignited at the City Parks Yard, destroying six City Parks vehicles." Police also found spray-painted messages left at the scene related to the city's homelessness response work.One message on a exterior building wall read "Leave homeless alone!" while a second message spray painted on the pavement said "Stop sweeping!"  Police said the damage from the fire is currently estimated at around $300,000."This egregious incident is an attack on the City and on our employees who work hard every single day. Our first priority is our employees' safety, and we are working with the Parks team to ensure they receive any support they need," J. Elizabeth Smith with the city manager's office told KSBW.  The police investigation is ongoing with officers canvasing the area for possible witnesses and checking for surveillance video that might provide clues as to who could have started the destructive fire.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy