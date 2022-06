A climber from New Jersey has died after collapsing near the summit of Alaska's Denali mountain. 48-year-old Fernando Birman of Stockton, collapsed around 5:45 p.m. Friday at an elevation of 19,700 feet while on an attempt to reach the top of the 20,310-foot peak. The National Park Service issued a...

STOCKTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO