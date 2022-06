Amid the ongoing dialogue over who actually won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, it turns out there is another important point to consider. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets will be deferring the first-round pick they acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden-Simmons swap to 2023. The Nets, who were required to inform the league office of their decision by Wednesday, would have gotten the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft had they not deferred.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO