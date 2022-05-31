ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Summer Dining in Randall

 3 days ago

Randall Dining Commons is now open Mon. – Fri. for summer dining. Summer Schedule for Orange Campus Staff and Administrators. Public Service...

Trustee Ronald Soderling ‘Was Committed to Helping Communities Thrive’

Ronald Soderling, philanthropist and trustee of Chapman University, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. A real estate developer who played an instrumental role in defining the local Orange County culture and aesthetic, Soderling’s impact on the region is only surpassed by the impact he had on Chapman. Soderling, along...
ORANGE, CA
Take Chapman’s New Ethics and Compliance Training and Win Some Prizes

For the past three years, President Struppa has mandated Ethics Training for all faculty and staff. This year, the Department of Institutional Compliance at Chapman University has developed a Chapman-specific training to replace the ethics training administered in EverFi. The first 100 people to take the training will win a...
ORANGE, CA
Issue With Daily Covid Health Screening Email

The daily Covid health screening email experienced issues this morning, and as a result, some users did not receive it. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please go to chapman.edu/amiclear to complete the daily survey. Thank you. Power and Network Outages in Chapman Wellness Center. Chapman University Wellness Center is experiencing...
ORANGE, CA
Loyal Booster of Athletics William Parker ’52 Remembered for His Generous Spirit

William Parker ’52, a loyal and active member of the Chapman Family, passed away on January 21, 2022. He was 93. Parker and his wife, Barbara ’64, his Chapman sweetheart who passed away last year, were regular attendees at university events, especially athletic events, often visiting the Orange campus every week during baseball season. Recalling Bill’s commitment to sports specifically, Dave Currey, the university’s athletic director for 25 years prior to his 2016 retirement, said, “We lost a Chapman Athletics icon. Bill was not only a supporter but was a link to all of Chapman’s success on the athletic fields. He was a tremendous, loyal booster of Chapman Athletics. When tough times came, Bill was always there with a positive boost.”
ORANGE, CA
Orange, CA

