Cashmere, WA

1025 small flag event for Memorial Day

 2 days ago

The Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary #64 sponsored the 1025 small flag event, with volunteers placing over 1025 flags on all veteran and...

The Washington Outdoors Report

When it comes to fishing, most folks do it for fun, some for competition, and others for money. All three of these motivations were at play in May in the Columbia River Gorge. THE COMPETITORS From May 13th through the 20th anglers from the Wild West Bass Trail and Apex Pro Tour fished two multi-day tournaments on the Columbia River between Arlington and The Dalles.
THE DALLES, OR
Red Cross needs blood supply

Rock and roll up your sleeve: Give blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Donors have chance to win VIP trip to Graceland and more by coming to give in June. Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself! While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood -or platelet- donation with the American Red Cross. In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Cashmere City Council Meeting

Seven lifeguards have been hired to staff the Cashmere city pool this summer. At the May 23rd City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Fletcher announced that more interviews are scheduled and the city has a goal of having at least 15 lifeguards. We are not just a newspaper anymore! We are...
CASHMERE, WA
Single-family Homes Coming to Dryden

A 33.5 acre former pear orchard in Dryden will now be cleaned and subdivided as single-family residential homes. The application was submitted and subsequently approved by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner on May 4, 2022, with the stipulation that 29.48 acres will still be used as an orchard. We are...
DRYDEN, WA

