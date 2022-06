Volunteers trickle in one or two at a time, dressed for hard work, shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Boca Chica Beach. A greeting comes from under a canopy set up off from the beach’s entrance by Richard Hitchcox, who deftly points out where they can pick up bags, trash pickers, and gloves from his supplies for the day’s cleanup of the litter scattered on the beach and blown back into the dunes.

