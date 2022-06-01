ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Ex-Newport News airport director’s convictions upheld by federal appeals court

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeGk2_0fxEJVcF00
Ken Spirito, former director of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, and his defense attorney Trey Kelleter exit the federal courthouse in Norfolk on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/TNS

A federal appeals court rejected former Newport News airport director Ken Spirito’s appeal of his convictions for misusing public money, money laundering and perjury.

The charges involved the Peninsula Airport Commission’s use of federal state and local funds to guarantee a loan to the start up airline People Express in 2014.

Stories in the Daily Press revealing the guarantee sparked state and federal investigations, legislation to tighten state transportation finding rules, the resignation of Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey, who served on the commission, and Spirito’s dismissal.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals noted that federal law about misuse of public funds speaks only of misapplication of funds, mooting Sprito’s argument that he should not have been convicted because he did not accept a bribe or take personal possession of any money.

It said his active role in designating specific funds in specific bank accounts to be used as collateral for the loan guarantee was sufficient to justify the money laundering charge, and that his statements to federal investigators about the the transactions were perjury.

The court reversed Spirito’s conviction on an embezzlement charge related to his use of an airport credit card, but held that the 23 other counts of misuse of funds, money laundering and perjury should stand.

The opinion said Spirito spearheaded an effort to use restricted state and federal funds as collateral to secure a $5 million bank loan for People Express.

Those funds were in fact disbursed when People Express defaulted on the loan a few months after beginning operations from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The appeals court noted that all state and federal regulators testified during Spirito’s trial that regulations, manuals, and policies were clear that commission funds could not be used to collateralize a loan or subsidize an airline. Several witnesses testified that Spirito knew of these restrictions.

The commissioners agreed to the loan guarantee, although the court noted that three members — LaDonna Finch, George Wallace and Stephen Mallon — later said they hadn’t really understood what it entailed.

They agreed to the guarantee after People Express failed to get a loan from TowneBank so it could pay to charter planes.

TowneBank had already turned the airline down because of its large debts, lack of profits and lack of tax returns.

But the bank said it would extend a smaller loan than People Express wanted, a line of credit of up to $5 million, if the airline found a guarantor and a third party source of cash to serve as collateral.

Spirito told Bourey and People Express CEO Jeff Erikson that he had away to make it happen, by guaranteeing the loan with PAC cash, the appeals court noted.

Upon his conviction, Spirito was sentenced to 48 months of probation , with a special condition of home detention for 30 months, and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA

The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA. At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
HAMPTON, VA
cbs17

Virginia county doubles down on Confederate symbols

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Across the country, some Confederate monuments were pulled from public view after police officers killed George Floyd in 2020. But, not in Mathews County. Last November, voters in a referendum decided the monument – which sits on county property – will stay put.
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Newport News, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commemorate Juneteenth in Newport News

Mark your calendars as the City of Newport News and the Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc. commemorate history and celebrate freedom with 12 days of exciting and impactful Juneteenth events. Spend time coming together for “unity in the community” as we recognize the end of slavery in the United States through education, awareness and commemoration! All events are free and open to the public; limited seating at indoor events. Expressions: June 8-19During normal business hours, visit Denbigh Community Center, Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Doris Miller Community Center, Newport News Visitor Center or the Newport News Parks & Recreation main office to receive free Juneteenth give-a-away novelties and take photos with a curated background. Juneteenth Community Parade: Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.-noonJefferson Ave. from 33rd St. to King-Lincoln ParkCome watch the only Juneteenth parade on the Peninsula! Starting at Brooks Crossing, the 75-unit parade will travel 1.5 miles through the Southeast Community, arriving at King-Lincoln Park where there will be food trucks and music from the Mosaic Streel Orchestra.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Mallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Loan Guarantee#Embezzlement#Perjury#Ex Newport News#The Newport News#People Express#The Daily Press#Newport News City
shoredailynews.com

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Sunday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

Elizabeth City man arrested in Virginia on fentanyl charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
957
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy