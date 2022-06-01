ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thanks, coach’: John Madden returns to cover of his own video game

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRNu5_0fxE4N9d00

( WXIN ) – “Madden” is going back to its roots.

This year’s edition of the blockbuster football video game will feature its namesake coach on the cover.

It’s the first time John Madden—the colorful former coach and NFL commentator—has appeared on the cover of his own game in more than two decades.

Madden died in December at the age of 85 . To honor his contributions to football, “Madden NFL 23” will include three variant covers of the iconic coach, including a special “All-Madden Edition” reminiscent of the original cover featuring Madden bursting through Xs and Os.

Each cover features the phrase, “Thanks, coach.”

Madden, a Hall of Fame coach, brought his boisterous personality and signature commentary into homes during Sunday NFL broadcasts spanning across decades and multiple networks.

Copy of ‘John Madden Football’ video game sells for world-record price: Here’s how much it went for

Electronic Arts, publisher of the bestselling sports franchise, made the announcement on June 1, which typically marks “Madden Day,” a day commemorating the launch of “John Madden Football” on June 1, 1988.

The game debuted on home computers and has since appeared on just about every video game console imaginable, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis to various generations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfYO0_0fxE4N9d00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7hjh_0fxE4N9d00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v08eq_0fxE4N9d00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tws1_0fxE4N9d00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23

Madden appeared on the cover of every game through the release of “Madden 2000.” Starting with “Madden 2001,” EA Sports turned to a cover athlete (Titans running back Eddie George was the first one).

Other cover athletes have included greats like Marshall Faulk, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Madden made one additional return on the cover for “Madden NFL 07’s Hall of Fame Edition.”

From EA Sports:

When “Madden NFL 23” launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

EA Sports said it will reveal more ways to honor the late, great coach in “Madden NFL 23” in the coming weeks. The game is expected to launch in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

18-year-old turns herself in for murder of 12-year-old, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mom arrested after 4 kids test positive for meth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth. The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

4 students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
WJTV 12

Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting

UPDATE: Memphis police confirm that the suspect in the Amazon shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 3:20 p.m. The suspect was spotted by police in a white Honda near Whitten Road and I-40. The suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Horn Lake Police have identified the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Drew Brees
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced to 25 years for drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, June 3 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. According to court documents, Elbert Silas was accused of negotiating and conducting the sale of meth throughout Mississippi. Silas was also accused of distributing heroin during the same […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to car theft in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Police said a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on Sunday, May 29. They said the man pictured in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft. Investigators said the man has been previously […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after a man was struck by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, June 3. Hattiesburg police said a man had been hit by a car in an empty parking lot around 4:15 p.m. on Dabbs Street. They said he was taken to a local […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Game Console#American Football#Wxin#Hall Of Fame#Electronic Arts#The Super Nintendo#Xbox#Playstation#Ea Sports
WJTV 12

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Amazon murder suspect shot by officers on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting a woman to death at an Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi has been shot to death by officers on I-40. An incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten. According to Memphis Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. The driver, later identified […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two men killed in Yazoo City pool hall shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Parchman inmates graduate with diplomas, training

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
PARCHMAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing cash register in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a cash register from a business on Saturday, June 4. Police said the man broke into a CStore around 4:50 a.m. on Monticello Drive. The man allegedly stole the cash register from the business. Anyone with information about the […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

8 BBQ joints to visit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi. The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center resumes night clinic services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) announced night clinic services have resumed. The night clinic was established for patients who work and go to school during the day. The service closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The night clinic will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays until […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for domestic violence in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting at someone’s car on Sunday, June 5. Police said Michael Deshun Davis, 30, of Hattiesburg, allegedly shot at someone’s car around 3:00 p.m. on Dabbs Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Investigators believe Davis is the victim’s […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Raiders partner with local groups to help fight crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders arena football team is partnering up with local organizations to create a program targeting Jackson’s youth. City Councilman Aaron Banks said football is just one of the many ways to get the youth off the streets during the summer months. “With the partnership with the Mississippi Raiders and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy