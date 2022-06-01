Micky Dolenz says his concerts with The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere are like "two shows for the price of one"
By Matt Friedlander
This spring, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere have teamed up for several joint U.S. concerts dubbed "Legends Live!," and the famous singers have two more co-headlining shows scheduled this week -- on Friday in New York City and Saturday in Lynn, Massachusetts. Dolenz tells ABC...
Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
From early days in skiffle bands to being a member of one of the most influential rock outfits of all time, Ringo Starr has amassed a career that has spanned over 60 years. CelebrityNetwork.com counts Starr as one of the wealthiest drummers in the world, projecting his net worth to be $350 million.
Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
I ain’t never gonna be mad at Lukas Nelson covering a little Kris Kristofferson. A few years back, he did an incredible, acoustic rendition of Kris’ classic “Help Me Make It Through The Night.” Lukas has actually noted several times over the years that Kris was the reason he really decide to pursue a career in music, after Kris heard a song Lukas wrote when he was a young teenager and told him he was a songwriter and had no other […]
Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
Creedence Clearwater Revival were responsible for some of the most timeless and beloved music within the rock & roll lexicon during their four short years as an active band. The group’s expert blending of diverse styles – including country, blues, roots music, soul, southern rock, among others – was a forerunner to the Americana genre, and endeared their work to generations of listeners and continues to do so today.
“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
Is metal in the genes? It’s a question science had yet to answer, but a wave of new bands featuring the kids of famous rock stars suggests there might be something to it. Members of Metallica, Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen have all watched their offspring launch their own careers. Here are 10 bands featuring celeb sprogs hoping to match their famous parents’ success.
Tommy Thayer said he didn’t expect to join any other band once Kiss complete their farewell tour but admitted he thought the same thing before he became a member of the masked giants. The guitarist took Ace Frehley’s position as the Spaceman in 2002, after having been part of...
Mick Jagger's comments about the rock industry have caused quite a stir among fans after an interview, and now, Måneskin frontman Damiano David is speaking out to share his thoughts about the legend's opinion. According iHeart, the Rolling Stones singer answered a question about Harry Styles, and he mentioned...
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in early 2023, launching a series of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates in February, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona, with a second North American tour leg starting in August. "After six years,...
Click here to read the full article. It’s been four years since Cameron Crowe first teased an Almost Famous musical when he dropped a 20-second video of composer Tom Kitt playing piano, while William Miller’s signature yellow post-its displayed clues on the wall. Now, Crowe is officially bringing his beloved film to Broadway, slated to open on Oct. 11.
Crowe first announced the adaptation in the fall of 2018, and it opened the following year in his hometown of San Diego, California (Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the premiere). After being stalled by the pandemic, the production is finally...
Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and her school right after she received her diploma.
Johnny Depp made an unannounced appearance alongside Jeff Beck during the guitar icon’s show in Sheffield, England last night (May 29). The actor and Hollywood Vampires member performed “Isolation” – a John Lennon track which he and Beck covered in 2020 – along with the pair’s track “Hedy Lamarr,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” Video clips of the four performances can be seen below.
