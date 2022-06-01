ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Micky Dolenz says his concerts with The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere are like "two shows for the price of one"

By Matt Friedlander
kono1011.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere have teamed up for several joint U.S. concerts dubbed "Legends Live!," and the famous singers have two more co-headlining shows scheduled this week -- on Friday in New York City and Saturday in Lynn, Massachusetts. Dolenz tells ABC...

