TRENTON — Howell E. Lancaster, a prominent name in Gilchrist County, passed away on May 18, 2022, at UF Health Shands in Gainesville. He was 73 years old. According to an obituary from Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Lancaster spent his entire life in Gilchrist County, graduating from Trenton High School in 1966. He held a number of jobs throughout his life, working as a watermelon farmer for multiple years as a well as spending time as a land developer. Additionally, Lancaster was also the owner of Lancaster Oil Co. Inc., too.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO