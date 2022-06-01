5 Ways to Boost Your Brain Health

(BPT) - As the control center for the body, keeping our brains healthy is important. While intellectual exercises, games, and brain teasers can provide a mental “workout,” taking care of other systems within the body is critical to keeping our brains in shape. Best of all, you’re probably doing many of them already, like taking care of your teeth and gums.

If you’re looking to nurture your noggin , here are five ways to boost brain health.

1. Watch Your Mouth

Good dental care can make for a healthy mouth, and a healthy mouth can make for a healthy brain. Studies have increasingly found a link between dental issues like plaque, gum disease, gingivitis, and other more serious conditions in the body, including memory loss.

2. Listen Closely

Difficulty hearing is frustrating, but studies have shown it can also be damaging to your brain. The part of our brain responsible for hearing can shrink or atrophy from lack of use when hearing is impaired.

3. Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

As with hearing, if the brain must work extra hard to make sense of what our eyes see, it can take a toll on cognitive function. Maintaining good vision health through regular check-ups with an eye care professional and addressing problems may help keep your brain healthy as you age.

4. Get Moving

Working out isn’t just great for your body; it also keeps your mind healthy and strong. Studies show that people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function and have a lowered risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Physical activity also tends to reduce anxiety and depression.

5. Mix and Mingle

Socialization can be an impactful way to improve and maintain mental well-being. Interacting with others decreases depression, sharpens memory and cognitive skills, and increases your sense of happiness. Socializing activities can also lead to healthier behaviors like physical activity and independence.

Confidence is important in being willing to socialize, and fortunately, engaging in the other four ways to boost brain health can foster it, whether it’s a healthy smile, clear vision, good hearing, or being physically fit. In fact, physical activity is an ideal socialization opportunity, making it one endeavor with multiple brain-boosting benefits.

