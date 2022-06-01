Gov. Pritzker speaks about reproductive rights from Fairview Heights

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in East St. Louis Wednesday to join lawmakers to discuss the importance of protecting reproductive rights.

The governor visited the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights last month. They expect 14,000 more patients will come to southern Illinois for care if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

