ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Gov. Pritzker speaks about reproductive rights from Fairview Heights

By Monica Ryan
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOec4_0fxDqdyl00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in East St. Louis Wednesday to join lawmakers to discuss the importance of protecting reproductive rights.

The governor visited the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights last month. They expect 14,000 more patients will come to southern Illinois for care if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Fairview, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Fairview Heights, IL
Sports
Fairview Heights, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
East Saint Louis, IL
Government
City
Fairview Heights, IL
WGN Radio

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Rights#Roe V Wade#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy