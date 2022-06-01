Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

After a one-week break, the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is back with another episode. In this episode, we discuss the ongoing OTAs and the action that goes on around the voluntary activities. There are a number of players who are experimenting with position changes and we break those down, as well as how some players fit–or don’t fit–in the Lions schemes. A breakdown of new Lions DL John Cominsky and where he fits into the team also comes up, leading into some Senior Bowl memories and comparisons between where the team was in 2019 and where it is now.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO