Kilgore, TX

Tigers Drop Game Two in Regional Finals

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 5 days ago

KILGORE – It would be hard to top what the Kennard Tigers did against the Union Hill Bulldogs on Thursday of last week as Kennard’s Dylan Cole threw a perfect game as the Tigers won Game one of the Regional Finals by a score of 10-0. Kennard came back to earth...

messenger-news.com

messenger-news.com

District 21-2A All-District Softball Team Announced

EAST TEXAS – The softball season came to an end in the State Championship Game for the Lovelady Lady Lions following their defeat at the hands of the Crawford Lady Pirates, 3-0. As a result, All-District teams for District 21-2A have been released. In the 2021 season, District 21-2A...
LOVELADY, TX
myrgv.com

Three Valley teams punch ticket to state 7-on-7 tourney

MISSION — Since 1998, the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization has hosted an annual state tournament in College Station, giving high school athletes an opportunity to compete during the summer. The qualifying tournaments leading up to the state championships allows some teams a chance for returning starters to continue to...
theadvocate.com

TCU pitcher Cam Brown ends UL's season with gutsy 8 innings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ run of thrilling postseason baseball ended Sunday in their final game of the NCAA College Station regional. It was Texas Christian University sophomore starting pitcher Cam Brown that sealed the Cajuns' fate as he delivered eight strong innings in a 6-1 win over UL at Olsen Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTRE

SFA softball coach stepping down

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nicole Dickson is stepping down as the head coach of the Stephen F. Austin State University softball program after six seasons to accept the head coaching position at New Mexico. Dickson led the Ladyjacks to four-consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back appearances in the National Invitational...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper’s Geter leaves to become girls coach at San Angelo Central

Cooper girls basketball coach Arsenio Geter is leaving the school to take over the girls basketball program at San Angelo Central. Geter coached the Lady Cougars for three seasons with 47 wins and 47 loses. His best season was in 2020 when he led Cooper to a 24-12 record and...
KLTV

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We promised we would keep you updated on the condition of our friend, Mark Scirto. Mark is doing very well following his stroke almost a month ago. He says he feels absolutely great. He’s getting outside more and is more independent every time he gets out...
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

It won't be long

It won't be long till it will be time for the kick off and workers at the Jasper Independent School District are getting ahead of the game.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person died, and several people were injured in two multiple-vehicle wrecks that occurred on Interstate 20 in Marshall early Sunday morning between mile markers 634 and 635. According to a press release, Marshall Fire/EMS personnel responded to the “chaotic scene” of the two wrecks that...
MARSHALL, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Redwater ISD names campus, district teachers of the year

REDWATER, Texas — The Redwater Independent School District (Redwater ISD) has named their campus and district teachers of the year. Courtney Beck, Kimberly Belcher, Tracey Shelby, and Tanya Terry were named the campus teachers of the year. Beck works at Redwater Elementary School as the lead kindergarten teacher. Beck...
REDWATER, TX
KTRE

11th annual Corvette show rolls in to Jefferson

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash. Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Friday, former Anderson County Deputy Bradley...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Arrest made in Marshall homicide

MARSHALL, Texas - An arrest has been made in a Marshall, Texas homicide that occurred over the weekend. Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a deceased person at 520 Carey Road in Marshall. The body was found inside the home by a family member.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

ANDERSON CO DEPUTY SHOT FOLO

Former Anderson County deputy recounts how she saved colleague's life in 2019. KLTV's Lexi Venetti spoke with Tabitha Frawner, a former Anderson County Sheriff's Office sergeant who saved a fellow deputy's life after a 2019 shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. East Texas News has obtained the bodycam video footage...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of De Kalb, or 12 miles west of Foreman, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Boston, Foreman, Hooks, De Kalb, Richmond, Leary, Almont, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Wallace, Tom, Red Bank and Pine Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]

