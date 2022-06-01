Tigers Drop Game Two in Regional Finals

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of De Kalb, or 12 miles west of Foreman, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Boston, Foreman, Hooks, De Kalb, Richmond, Leary, Almont, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Wallace, Tom, Red Bank and Pine Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO