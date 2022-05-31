Cheryl Shuck

Ralph Roy Porch, age 76, of Wanblee, S.D., died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City. Ralph Roy Porch was born on March 17, 1946, in Kadoka, to Cyrus and Dorothy (Hockenbary) Porch. He grew up on the family ranch located on Bear Creek, north of Hisle. At a young age Ralph started hunting with his coon dogs on the Bear Creek. He continued to have coon dogs and coyote hounds for years. Ralph attended all twelve years of school in Kadoka, where he exceled in football, rodeo, and basketball. He graduated from Kadoka High School in 1964.

