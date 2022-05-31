Cheryl Shuck

Cheryl (Cheri) Suzanne Runner Shuck, 76, died peacefully at her home in Spearfish, S.D. on February 15, 2022. Cheri was born on August 14, 1945, in Volga. At age 18 months, she was adopted by Richard and Redella Runner and brought to live...
Bernice Francis Mueller, 90, passed away on May 9, 2022, at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D. Bernice was born in Overton, Neb., to Frank and Anna Slattery on March 6, 1932. She graduated from Bennett County High School in 1950, and completed her nursing school in Rapid City, at St. John’s Hospital in 1954. Bernice married Fred Mueller on August 7, 1954, in Martin. To this union three children were born.
Ralph Roy Porch, age 76, of Wanblee, S.D., died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City. Ralph Roy Porch was born on March 17, 1946, in Kadoka, to Cyrus and Dorothy (Hockenbary) Porch. He grew up on the family ranch located on Bear Creek, north of Hisle. At a young age Ralph started hunting with his coon dogs on the Bear Creek. He continued to have coon dogs and coyote hounds for years. Ralph attended all twelve years of school in Kadoka, where he exceled in football, rodeo, and basketball. He graduated from Kadoka High School in 1964.
