Paramount Pictures has been drawn into a potentially massive legal battle over the rights to Top Gun. According to a lawsuit filed on Monday in California federal court, the studio knew it didn’t have the rights to the sequel but forged ahead with production and distribution anyway. The complaint was filed by Shosh and Yuval Yonay, the heirs to the author of the 1983 California magazine story, Ehud Yonay, entitled “Top Guns” that the original movie was based off of. They are taking advantage of a provision in copyright law which allows authors seize back the rights to their works after...

