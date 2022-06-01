JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper.

CHILDREN'S MINISTRY DIRECTOR - First Presbyterian Church of Sylva seeks experienced employee to lead ministry program for children ages 0-12 and their families. Position starts at 10 hrs/wk and $20/hr. Applications are available at www.sylvapres.org/jobs. Submit application to church office (P.O. Box 2152, Sylva, NC 28779) or email to kakieg9@gmail.com. 10-13e PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV, Permit Center, Permanent, Full-Time, Non-Exempt, Health Department. Provides clerical and operational support to the Permit Center unit of the health department. Employee's work must be completed accurately and efficiently. Applicants must possess strong office and computer skills; ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing; the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with coworkers as well as having the ability to deal effectively and courteously with the public. Required Minimum Training: Graduation from high school with at least two years of clerical experience, be proficient in Microsoft Office, possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. Salary $32,504.02 (Grade 18). Jackson County provides a robust offering of employee benefits including employer paid medical and dental benefits, participation in the Local Government Employees Retirement System, paid vacation, sick, and holiday leave, employee clinic and wellness program, and supplemental benefit offerings. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application available at www.jacksonnc.org to: Jackson County Department of Public Health or NC Works Career Center Attn: Charay Green 26 Ridgeway Street, Suite 2 538 Scotts Creek Road Sylva, NC 28779 Closing date Friday, June 10, 2022. 13-14e.

