Jackson County, NC

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper.

Sylva Herald
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Evening Housekeeper. Clean buildings, vacuum, mop, sweep, dust, clean and stock restrooms, clean windows, shampoo carpets, buff, strip and wax floors. Duties...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II to provide front desk reception for the Department on Aging administrative offices and Senior Center. Responsibilities include: greeting the public, answering income phone calls, answering visitor and participant questions, maintaining registration lists and event schedules, collecting and issuing receipts for participant fees, data entry of membership information, new participant orientation, and other administrative duties as needed. High School diploma or GED, valid NC Driver License, one year of office experience and strong customer service and computer skills required. AAS degree with two years of office experience and advanced computer skills preferred. Previous experience with seniors is a plus. $29,842.10 per year. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 06/13/22. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Classifieds for June 1, 2022

VACATION RENTAL Romantic and Cozy, 1BD/1BA, Lake Front, Fully Equipped, Close to Town, Weekend, Weekly, Monthly, Seasonal. Franklin, NC. Call Rick & Sarah Miller (770)757-7500. Services. GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.
FRANKLIN, NC
Sylva Herald

SFD to add 24/7, full-time, paid firefighters

The Sylva Fire Department will soon make history by adding eight full-time firefighters to its roster. Some town leaders wanted 12, the county offered to pay for eight. “I received notification that the Jackson County Board of Commissioners by consensus agreed to fund $1,074,290 to the town to operate a 24/7 fire department with a minimum of eight full-time personnel,” town Manager Paige Dowling told the town board at its May 26 meeting.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on June 07, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 12-13e.
SYLVA, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Local programs provide hope and second chances

Substance misuse was defined in 2016 by the Surgeon General as “the use of alcohol or drugs in a manner, situation, amount, or frequency that could cause harm to the user or to those around them.” In Western North Carolina, almost half of adults living have reported that their lives are being or have been negatively affected by substance misuse, whether by themselves or a friend or family member (WNC Healthy Impact Community Health Survey).
MACON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor Eric Dexter Hooper of the Estate of Ann Hooper Hudson deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 167 Clover Lane, Whittier, NC 28789 before the 19th day of August, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 19th day of May, 2022. Eric Dexter Hooper, Executor of the Estate of Ann Hooper Hudson. 11-14*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
flyfishings.art

Northland Cable Lake Lure Nc

Northland Cable Lake Lure Nc. North carolina (nc) north carolina. Upload speeds up to 25mbps. Skyrunner high speed internet available now and northland fiber optic cable is on the way. Cable internet access is available to an estimated 260,047 homes. Located just minutes from the ingles grocery and apple valley golf club.
LAKE LURE, NC
my40.tv

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
Sylva Herald

ABC Board reports on 2022-23 budget

The ABC Board presented its 2022-23 budget message to town leaders last week. The message was intended for board review only. The message, signed by ABC Finance Officer Debi Choi, is below. Jackson County ABC Board budget has been prepared in accordance with G.S. 188-102, Financial Operations of Local Boards.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

CHILDREN'S MINISTRY DIRECTOR

CHILDREN'S MINISTRY DIRECTOR - First Presbyterian Church of Sylva seeks experienced employee to lead ministry program for children ages 0-12 and their families. Position starts at 10 hrs/wk and $20/hr. Applications are available at www.sylvapres.org/jobs. Submit application to church office (P.O. Box 2152, Sylva, NC 28779) or email to kakieg9@gmail.com. 10-13e PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV, Permit Center, Permanent, Full-Time, Non-Exempt, Health Department. Provides clerical and operational support to the Permit Center unit of the health department. Employee's work must be completed accurately and efficiently. Applicants must possess strong office and computer skills; ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing; the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with coworkers as well as having the ability to deal effectively and courteously with the public. Required Minimum Training: Graduation from high school with at least two years of clerical experience, be proficient in Microsoft Office, possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. Salary $32,504.02 (Grade 18). Jackson County provides a robust offering of employee benefits including employer paid medical and dental benefits, participation in the Local Government Employees Retirement System, paid vacation, sick, and holiday leave, employee clinic and wellness program, and supplemental benefit offerings. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application available at www.jacksonnc.org to: Jackson County Department of Public Health or NC Works Career Center Attn: Charay Green 26 Ridgeway Street, Suite 2 538 Scotts Creek Road Sylva, NC 28779 Closing date Friday, June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
SYLVA, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Indian Fair now to be held at casino convention center

After deciding several weeks ago that the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair would be held on the grounds of the old Cherokee Elementary School due to safety issues at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) have had to switch venues again. The bulk of the Fair will now be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center, known as The Cherokee, with some events such as stickball being held at the Unity Field.
CHEROKEE, NC
Sylva Herald

Planning Board seeks guidance on rentals

Sylva town Manager Paige Dowling gave a planning board report at the May 16 meeting of the Sylva town board. “The Planning Board met last Thursday and discussed short term rentals,” Dowling said. “The Planning Board discussed allowing short-term rentals as a secondary use to the primary use in all residential zoning districts, allowing the entire home under a certain square footage to be used for a short term rental, eliminating the parking requirement for short term rentals in the downtown business district, reducing the parking requirement if the rental is a portion of the home, and adding a threshold for required parking based on the number of bedrooms.”
SYLVA, NC

