ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Sylva Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylva, NC
City
Jackson, NC
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
Sylva, NC
Government
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent full-time Administrative Assistant II to provide front desk reception for the Department on Aging administrative offices and Senior Center. Responsibilities include: greeting the public, answering income phone calls, answering visitor and participant questions, maintaining registration lists and event schedules, collecting and issuing receipts for participant fees, data entry of membership information, new participant orientation, and other administrative duties as needed. High School diploma or GED, valid NC Driver License, one year of office experience and strong customer service and computer skills required. AAS degree with two years of office experience and advanced computer skills preferred. Previous experience with seniors is a plus. $29,842.10 per year. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 06/13/22. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Local programs provide hope and second chances

Substance misuse was defined in 2016 by the Surgeon General as “the use of alcohol or drugs in a manner, situation, amount, or frequency that could cause harm to the user or to those around them.” In Western North Carolina, almost half of adults living have reported that their lives are being or have been negatively affected by substance misuse, whether by themselves or a friend or family member (WNC Healthy Impact Community Health Survey).
MACON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator Amy Swink Elders of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 64 Homestead Road, Whittier, NC 28789 before the 26th day of August, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 26th day of May, 2022. Amy Swink Elders, Administrator of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink 12-15*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Work
my40.tv

Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

SFD to add 24/7, full-time, paid firefighters

The Sylva Fire Department will soon make history by adding eight full-time firefighters to its roster. Some town leaders wanted 12, the county offered to pay for eight. “I received notification that the Jackson County Board of Commissioners by consensus agreed to fund $1,074,290 to the town to operate a 24/7 fire department with a minimum of eight full-time personnel,” town Manager Paige Dowling told the town board at its May 26 meeting.
SYLVA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX Carolina

More than 2,000 without power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Laurens, Greenville, and Cherokee Counties, according to Duke Energy. According to the company, the power is expected to be restored by 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Below is a list of the counties and the number of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on June 07, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 12-13e.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Heard that boom? Clay County bomb squad taking care of suspicious device

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small community in Western North Carolina was alerted to a suspicious device on Wednesday, one that the county's bomb squad was taking care of shortly after discovering. An alert from Clay County government says the sheriff's office, SBI, fire department, EMS and bomb...
WMBF

Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

Carraway earns Levine honor for health efforts

Jackson County Health Director Shelley Carraway was awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference on May 19 in Raleigh. Carraway was recognized for her hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ron Levine Legacy Award is...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Suspects broke into drink machine, stole change

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change. Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County. Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Local Government Meetings

• 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, Jackson County Board of Commissioners budget work session in Room 201A of the Justice Center. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab - “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”. • 6 p.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy