THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator Amy Swink Elders of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 64 Homestead Road, Whittier, NC 28789 before the 26th day of August, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 26th day of May, 2022. Amy Swink Elders, Administrator of the Estate of Carol Lynn Swink aka Carol Monteith Swink 12-15*
