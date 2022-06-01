ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Victor Steban pleads guilty to double homicide during days-long crime spree

By Erika Stanish
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Victor Steban pleads guilty to double homicide during days-long crime spree 00:37

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of killing a couple during a days-long crime spree in Westmoreland County pleaded guilty to all charges.

Victor Steban was charged with killing Jake Erdeljac and Mara Casale, shooting them at their home in Penn Township last year.

(Photo: Robert Erdeljac)

Steban was charged in connection with a slew of other crimes, including a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police said targeted former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona.

Police said he also tried to carjack two men as officers were closing in on him on Route 30 after a large manhunt.

Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty for Steban if he went to trial. As part of the deal, he'll serve a sentence of life in prison.

"This plea ensures that he will never walk the streets as a free man or threaten our community again," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement.

Erdeljac's father told KDKA he believes justice has been served.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

