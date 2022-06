Atlassian Confluence was attacked through a series of proof-of-concept exploits of the CVE-2022-26134 vulnerability. Last week, the Australian-grown software company Altassian was detected to have a zero-day vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-26134. The Atlassian products that are affected are the Confluence Server and Data Center, both of which are susceptible to an unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability of critical severity.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO