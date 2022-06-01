ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans donate $400K to Robb School Memorial Fund

 5 days ago
The Houston Texans have announced the donation of $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund to support the families of the students and teachers who lost their lives in a shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.

The team says that players led the donation effort and gave $200,000 for monetary aid and wellness support through the local fund. The team is matching the gift.

“Texans care about Texans, especially in times of triumph and tragedy,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “I’m so proud of our players for championing this effort and was inspired to support our neighbors in Uvalde alongside them. I also know we have a great responsibility to lend our voices to important and meaningful conversations that bring awareness to senseless gun violence.”

Players and staff will wear orange on Friday to take part in the eighth annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Wearing orange started on June 2, 2015, on what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Pendleton was a high school student from Chicago who was shot and killed on a local playground, and Pendleton’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Robb School Memorial Fund can donate directly with First State Bank of Uvalde by check through the mail (payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”) or through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

