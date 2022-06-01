AG Landry: Keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead Wednesday. On Saturday night, three dead and at least 11 wounded in one of downtown Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts, and a Tennessee nightclub shooting killed three and wounded.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO