City Press Release And Court Filing Against FUMC Great Falls ‘Homeless Camp’

The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:. HELENA, Mont. - On 05/30/2022 at 1830 hours, officers spoke with a complainant concerning threats that an individual had made regarding a shooting. The individual did not specify a time this was to occur. The complainant’s advised that the individual had access to weapons and had also shown them possible explosive devices. Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up on the individuals address and at approximately 0400 hours, a 23 year old Helena male was placed under arrest for intimidation. The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.

HELENA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO