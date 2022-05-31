ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

City Press Release And Court Filing Against FUMC Great Falls ‘Homeless Camp’

By Rick Tryon
ecitybeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the interest of full transparency and in response to the dozens of complaints, comments and expressions of concern I’ve received over the past couple of months I am taking this opportunity to share the information made publicly available concerning the action recently taken by the City of Great Falls related...

Jim
2d ago

I live in the Downtown area & though it was troubling to have the home camp in the neighborhood at least they weren't roaming the residential streets. Since the camp we have seen fewer homeless walking in our area but we are 5 blocks away. Something humane has to be done as most of these folks don't qualify for brick & mortar homeless facilities because of alcohol or drugs.

