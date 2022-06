Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO