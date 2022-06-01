ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Alpha Delta Kappa Rummage, Bake Sale Friday

KSIS Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha Delta Kappa will hold a rummage and bake sale Friday, June 3 from...

ksisradio.com

KSIS Radio

CBC Blood Drive at First Christian Church

The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive Monday, June 13 from 10 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, June 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit. All presenting donors will receive a free limited edition Royals T-shirt. To make an online appointment, go...
republic-online.com

Beethoven’s is back in Paola

PAOLA - If you grew up in Paola, you may recognize the vibrant “Beethoven’s” sign that graces the front of 120 W. Peoria St. The new location and revival of the restaurant is the newest addition to the well-known legacy of Beethoven’s, which initially began with Hannes, Ulrike and Patrick Poetter.
PAOLA, KS
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: June 2-5 2022

The annual Old Shawnee Days is a jumble of all things that make you think “carnival.” The four-day outdoor event has carnival rides and games, vendors and a live music lineup headlined by country acts Jason Pritchett of America’s Got Talent and X-Factor alum Tate Stevens. Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cheeses sold in Kansas grocery stores recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style […]
gardnernews.com

Farmer’s market opens

The Gardner Farmers Market opened Thursday, May 26. The season began with an overcast, rainy and chilly start to the Summer. Its hours run 4-7pm. every Thursday and it is located at Cornerstone Park next to the Gardner Aquatic Center and Johnson County fairgrounds. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen.
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

5 children, 2 adults displaced by fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street. The person who called the...
SPRING HILL, KS
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled after testing finds Listeria

Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

New KCI Concessions Concerns Escalate Amid Budget Tightening

Most of the news about Kansas City's airport has been nothing but hype. We don't have a lot to share right now but this tidbit checks out and reveals continued doubts about sketchy local bidding and a configuration that ALREADY doesn't seem to be working. Here's the word . ....
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO

