Alpha Delta Kappa Rummage, Bake Sale Friday

PAOLA - If you grew up in Paola, you may recognize the vibrant “Beethoven’s” sign that graces the front of 120 W. Peoria St. The new location and revival of the restaurant is the newest addition to the well-known legacy of Beethoven’s, which initially began with Hannes, Ulrike and Patrick Poetter.

PAOLA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO