Alpha Delta Kappa Rummage, Bake Sale Friday

The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive Monday, June 13 from 10 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, June 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit. All presenting donors will receive a free limited edition Royals T-shirt. To make an online appointment, go...
Juneteenth isn’t until June 19, but commemorative festivities in Kansas City kick off Saturday with the JuneteenthKC Cultural Parade at the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. will serve as grand marshal for the parade, which begins at noon on Saturday.
PAOLA - If you grew up in Paola, you may recognize the vibrant “Beethoven’s” sign that graces the front of 120 W. Peoria St. The new location and revival of the restaurant is the newest addition to the well-known legacy of Beethoven’s, which initially began with Hannes, Ulrike and Patrick Poetter.
The annual Old Shawnee Days is a jumble of all things that make you think “carnival.” The four-day outdoor event has carnival rides and games, vendors and a live music lineup headlined by country acts Jason Pritchett of America’s Got Talent and X-Factor alum Tate Stevens. Thursday,...
KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style […]
The Gardner Farmers Market opened Thursday, May 26. The season began with an overcast, rainy and chilly start to the Summer. Its hours run 4-7pm. every Thursday and it is located at Cornerstone Park next to the Gardner Aquatic Center and Johnson County fairgrounds. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen.
SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street. The person who called the...
(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Starting Friday, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off in Kansas City, and they’re happening all month long. The holiday on June 19th marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States. First Fridays starts the month of celebrations, but recognizing Juneteenth isn’t new to Kansas...
Most of the news about Kansas City's airport has been nothing but hype. We don't have a lot to share right now but this tidbit checks out and reveals continued doubts about sketchy local bidding and a configuration that ALREADY doesn't seem to be working. Here's the word . ....
The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
There are lots of family restaurants in town, but Princess Garden is at a crossroads. It's been open since 1981, but the next generation of the family has other passions, and doesn't want to take over.
