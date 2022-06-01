ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathie Lee Gifford Is a Grandma! See All of the Adorable Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s 1st Grandchild

By Samantha Agate
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNNdh_0fxD56Gj00

Former Today host Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother when her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, welcomed their first child on May 31, 2022. The pair named their little one Frank Michael Gifford, a tribute to Kathie’s late husband, Frank Gifford. The happy couple shared several adorable photos on Instagram to announce their son’s arrival.

“At a whopping 8 pounds, 8 ounces, three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie,’ has changed our lives forever,” Erika wrote on Instagram. “We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift. Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.”

Kathie shared a photo of the new parents and their baby on her Instagram account with a heartfelt caption.

“My heart is bursting,” the proud grandma began. “Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

An insider told Closer exclusively that Kathie is “overjoyed that Cody’s firstborn is a son and that they named him Frank.” The source went on to say that the talk show host “can’t stop crying tears of joy.”

Now that Kathie is a grandmother, she will likely visit Cody, Erika and the baby at their Connecticut home in between working and balancing her life in Nashville.

“Kathie loves her life in Nashville. I don’t think she’ll move back to Connecticut, but Cody and Erika live in the family home where she lived with Frank so there’s always a place for her there,” the source continued. “I know she’ll visit more.”

The Emmy winner, who is also a mom to daughter Cassidy Gifford, spoke about becoming a grandparent ahead of Frankie’s arrival in an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You know what, I’m not excited for me, weirdly. I’m so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who’s going to be an aunt,” she said at the time. “I’m just sort of watching it all. And I’m going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms. I don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl — they don’t know and they don’t want to, they’re doing it the old-fashioned way.”

Back in December 2021, the France-born television personality announced that she was going to be a grandparent for the first time after Cody and Erika surprised her and longtime friend Christine Gardner with an adorable gift.

“Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, ‘Can’t wait to meet you Grandma’ on one side, and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound,” Kathie told People. “It took a moment to crystalize to me that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby too and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, ‘What about me?’”

Keep scrolling to see the cute photos of Kathie’s first grandchild.

Comments / 0

