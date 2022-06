When I go for runs I often find myself thinking of how I can do something constructive or beneficial. I do some of my best thinking when I’m running. Today, a resident that I work with regularly popped into my mind. I walk with him around the facility several times a week and we always have great conversations. Something he always says to me is, “Ryan, I wish I could run up and down this hallway like I used to be able to”. I always respond back with, “I wish you could too buddy”.

HOLDERNESS, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO