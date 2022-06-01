ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago named as a Top 3 City in the Country for a “Staycation”

By Mark Hespen
 5 days ago
Gas is tight, and flights are more expensive by the day, so if you are looking for a great vacation without having to travel thousands of miles then you need to spend some time in Chicago this summer!. The song goes "Vacations all I ever wanted" but this summer...

thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Aquariums in the Midwest

For many people, aquariums and coastal areas are always connected, but the Midwest shows that this is not always the case. The Midwest is home to some of the top aquariums in the United States and has a great range of exhibits on offer that families of all ages can enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago half-marathon held on West Side for first time

CHICAGO — The Bank of America Chicago half-marathon is being held on the city’s West Side for the first time on Sunday morning. The race began in Garfield Park and will travel throughout the West Side, traveling through Douglass Park and Humboldt Park along the boulevards, offering a change of pace from the typical Loop […]
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Landmarks: A North Sider who embraced life in Pullman becomes national monument’s newest park ranger

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Windy City Hot Dog Fest held in Portage Park

CHICAGO — The Windy City Hot Dog Fest is underway this weekend at Six Corners in Portage Park. While regular Chicago dogs are the star of the show, hot dogs of several different kinds are offered, including exotic options like alligator or rattlesnake hot dogs. There are 10 different vendors at the fest this weekend, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Taste Of Chicago Is Back With A Scaled Down Menu

Established in 1980, this uniquely-Chicago tradition is back with an exclusive array of eateries just in time for summer. Showcasing the city’s culinary excellence and diversity, Taste of Chicago sets up in Grant Park. Known as the world’s largest food festival, the boots are packed to the brim with tasty eats. The event will be scaled-down in the main Grant Park area. Food tickets will not be sold this year, but cash and credit are accepted inside the event.
CHICAGO, IL
kansascitymag.com

The Forgotten History of a Leading Lesbian Jazz Trumpeter Driven from KC

There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago. Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall. In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 3-5

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Celebrate Chicago’s German culture this weekend with Maifest. The traditional celebration is observed in Germany for the arrival of spring and will be celebrated in Lincoln Square for four days. Food, drinks, and dancing await. June 2-5. mayfestchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Premium gas found going for $7.29 in Chicago; many have been forced to change habits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We found premium gas in Chicago going for $7.29 a gallon on Thursday. That is a figure higher than the hourly minimum wage in a dozen states – including Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, this all highlights the struggles that families are encountering with inflation. Experts say it could lead to demand destruction when drivers change their habits to save money. That $7.29 per gallon figure for premium was found in the West Loop. It was $7.01 in Pilsen on Thursday, and $7.10 in Little Italy. In Skokie, it was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'One Summer Chicago': Program finds jobs for young people

CHICAGO - If you have a young person in the house that needs a job, a local organization is promising to find them one. It is also alerting people to a looming deadline. "Community Assistance Programs" has all kinds of jobs available for people 17 and up in a number of fields. The program is called "One Summer Chicago."
CHICAGO, IL
