ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Mets Fan Makes One-Handed Home Run Catch While Holding Baby

By Pat Ragazzo
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dad reached over the guard rail in centerfield to make an impressive one-handed catch on a bounce, while holding his baby in the other arm. This soon caught the attention of SNY's broadcast booth. “So you’re holding...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Injured Mets ace Max Scherzer bitten by his dog on non-throwing hand?

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is already rehabbing one injury, and he has added another, weirder issue to his collection. Scherzer, currently on the IL with an oblique strain, suffered a hand injury recently when he was bitten by one of his dogs, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The bite occurred on Scherzer’s left non-pitching hand, and it's not considered likely to keep him on the shelf any longer than he already was.
PETS
Yardbarker

Pride Month is here with the Rangers still on the sidelines

June is here and so is Pride Month. There are 28 MLB teams currently hosting a Pride night in 2022. Organizations like the Padres had their Pride night back in May, while the Twins have theirs slated in July. Yes, LGBTQ+ baseball fans and allies will have a day to celebrate and honor, except for those of the Texas Rangers. While the New York Yankees’ “Legacy of the Pride” isn’t on the schedule right now, it appears the Yankees will hold an event sometime later in June. Not only are the Rangers the only team to not hold a Pride event in 2022, but they remain the lone MLB active franchise not to hold a Pride event, ever.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Bolts From Triple-A to KBO

The Dodgers are all about depth, especially in their farm system. But on Wednesday, the Dodgers lost a Triple-A arm. Right-handed starter Yefry Ramirez has agreed to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. The deal is reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Gary Cohen
Person
Will Smith
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Yardbarker

Mets manager Buck Showalter pulls David Peterson after one pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sny
Yardbarker

Dodgers Wear Never-Before-Seen Hats on Saturday

The Dodgers didn't look like the Dodgers in more ways than one on Saturday night. The LA staff got shelled by the visiting Mets as the bats went quiet after a three-run Mookie Betts double in the second inning. LA wound up losing 9-4 to log their first lost of the season to the Mets. On top of the subpar play, the Dodgers also took the field in their city connect jerseys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge outpacing Roger Maris for single-season home run record

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-caliber season for the New York Yankees and on track to have one of the all-time great power seasons in team history. Judge, 30, hit his league-leading 21st home run on Saturday during the first inning of the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. With that homer, he joined Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Luke Voit as just the fourth Yankee ever to record at least 21 homers through the first 53 games of a season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction and odds for Sunday, June 5: Don't fall for sportsbooks' tricks

The 23-31 Chicago Cubs wrap up a five-game series with the 31-23 St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball this evening at 7:08 p.m. ET. Through the first four games, these squads are even at two wins each. After a highly competitive series and a doubleheader yesterday, both teams will want to end the series with a victory. Especially on national television.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker has warning for Braves as Mets build NL East lead

The Atlanta Braves went on a remarkable second half run to make the playoffs and win the World Series in 2021. After another slow start to 2022, manager Brian Snitker is trying to instill some urgency in his team to prevent it from being necessary again. The Braves entered play...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy