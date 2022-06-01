New York Mets Fan Makes One-Handed Home Run Catch While Holding Baby

June is here and so is Pride Month. There are 28 MLB teams currently hosting a Pride night in 2022. Organizations like the Padres had their Pride night back in May, while the Twins have theirs slated in July. Yes, LGBTQ+ baseball fans and allies will have a day to celebrate and honor, except for those of the Texas Rangers. While the New York Yankees’ “Legacy of the Pride” isn’t on the schedule right now, it appears the Yankees will hold an event sometime later in June. Not only are the Rangers the only team to not hold a Pride event in 2022, but they remain the lone MLB active franchise not to hold a Pride event, ever.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO