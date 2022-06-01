ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

How to celebrate National Camping Month and get outdoors in Washington, Idaho and Montana

By Alisa Volz
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE Wash. - June is National Camping Month and there are many different places and ways to celebrate it around the Inland Northwest. Here is a how-to guide of places to reserve, how to get gear and where to start. Campsites in Washington State. Washington State Parks offer campsites,...

Idaho primary election audit of 20K ballots finds few flaws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A audit of Idaho's May primary found only six variations from initial results of about 20,000 ballots chosen at random from precincts in eight counties, officials said Wednesday. The Idaho secretary of state’s office released a third and final set of results from the three-day...
IDAHO STATE
Representative Newhouse leads energy field tour promoting all-of-the-above energy

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) led an energy field tour across Central Washington through the Western Caucus Foundation on the week of May 30. He outlined the energy portfolio offered by the region to members of the Congressional Western Caucus, Vice Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.).
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Governor Jay Inslee to visit Hanford, LIGO and Ecology

HANFORD, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee will be taking a tour of the Hanford facility on Thursday, June 2. Gov. Inslee will be joined by Washington State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson and Ecology Nuclear Waste Program Manager David Bowen. The Governor's visit will begin with a private meeting...
HANFORD, CA
Traffic deaths in Washington reach 20-year high

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic deaths in the state of Washington were reported at the highest number in 20 years at 663 fatalities in 2021. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) expects the trend to continue in 2022, with preliminary data showing more deaths so far in 2022 than this time last year.
WASHINGTON STATE
Showers, Storms and Flooding

Mostly cloudy with a line of showers and a few embedded t-storms will develop along the east slopes and move east into the Columbia Basin between 8 AM-Noon. Another round of showers and storms will develop after 1 PM through this evening from the Tri-Cities into the Blues of Washington and Oregon. Any storms that develop will be capable of gusts 40-50 MPH, heavy rain, small hail and lightning. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Employers must monitor temperature and air quality in new L&I rules

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Department of Labor and Industries has filed emergency outdoor heat exposure and wildfire smoke rules, requiring Washington state employers to monitor temperature and air quality between June 15 and the end of September, among other protective measures. The rules are meant to protect farm workers,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newscast Producer

KNDU-TV located in Tri-Cities, WA is looking for a producer who can create, orchestrate, and energize the market’s dominant news programming across all our platforms. You’ll need to have good news judgement, create sizzle in your newscasts, and established writing skills to produce stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn’t the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news and breaking weather. If you have the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you! KNDU has deep roots in the community – and proud of it. We're a family-owned company that isn't afraid to try something new. We're always looking for the next big thing and creativity is not only encouraged but expected. Please send your resume, cover letter and link to your reel to: Stephanie Ashley, News Director, at: stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Gov. Inslee rescinds two COVID-19 proclamations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee rescinded two emergency orders related to COVID-19 on June 1, saying they are no longer necessary. Proclamation 20-56 addressed restrictions on tribes’ money use. Washington state codes had restrictions on how tribes could spend fuel tax refund money, which the proclamation waived. It said that tribes reported these restrictions were making it more difficult to respond to the pandemic, motivating Inslee to issue the proclamation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Confluence Health asks court to dismiss COVID lawsuit filed by former employees

WATERVILLE — Confluence Health has asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it after employees were fired or resigned over their refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 100 former and current employees filed a class-action lawsuit in early April after Confluence enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for its health care workers.
WATERVILLE, WA

