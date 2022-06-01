ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Thursdays in Pella

By Andrew Schneider
 2 days ago

Trish Klok and Mary Mansfield with the Pella Area Community...

kniakrls.com

INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

KNOXVILLE, IA
Thursdays in Pella Set to Return This Week

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is gearing up for a highlight of the summer returning to Pella. Trish Klok is the chair of the PACE Alliance events committee, and says Thursdays in Pella is coming to Central Park every Thursday in June and July, totaling nine events in 2022. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. each night on the square, following the start of the Pella Farmers Market, and includes a variety of games, entertainment options, and food booths. Each Thursdays in Pella event concludes with a performance by the Pella City Band at 8 p.m. on the Tulip Toren. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will provide weekly updates. “Around the World” is the first theme, and Klok says additional volunteers are welcome by contacting the PACE Alliance. Hear more about this year’s Thursdays in Pella events on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Pella Public Library to Host Presentation About AmeriCorps Seniors

The Pella Public Library invites the community to attend a presentation about the AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The event will be held on Wednesday June 15 at 2:00 p.m. Mildred Chihak, Volunteer Coordinator for the Marion and Madison County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), will present information about the history of the effort, and participants at the presentation can learn how to become an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer or sign up to use the RSVP services. The national program funded through AmeriCorps Seniors partners with public and private nonprofit organizations to provide volunteers. Within Iowa, 66 counties have an RSVP; each are unique to the needs of their community.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for Retirement Solutions

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Retirement Solutions of Iowa Monday. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the ribbon cutting will welcome owner Andrei Murphy and Retirement Solutions to the Indianola Chamber, and the business helps with education and understanding of financial and insurance options. The ribbon cutting will take place on Monday, June 6th at 11:30am at 105 W Salem Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
Meet and Greet for Indianola City Manager, Superintendent in June

Indianola residents will have a chance to meet new Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves and new Indianola School District Superintendent Ted Ihns at a public meet and greet later this month. Both positions were hired earlier this year after a lengthy hiring process, with Reeves beginning his position last week, and Ihns scheduled to start later this summer. The event will take place in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus on June 16th from 6-8pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Soccer in State Semifinals vs. Gilbert

The #1 seeded Pella boys soccer team is aiming to get to the final two of Class 2A soccer this afternoon when they take on #5 seed Gilbert. It’ll be a mix of oil and water on the pitch as the more offensive-minded Dutch take on one of the top defenses in central Iowa of the Tigers, who have given up just 10 goals on the season and shut down Marion’s Jackson Kirsch and his 55-goal season on Wednesday in a quarterfinals overtime win. Today’s victor will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against either Newton or Lewis Central in the 2A state championship. Pella vs. Gilbert state tournament semifinals soccer will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines, with live coverage starting at 2 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA
Pella Christian High School Theatre Gearing Up for Return to Musical Awards

The rich tradition of excellence continued for the Pella Christian High School theater troupe in 2021-22. Pella Christian’s fall musical “Pippin” won the Outstanding Musical Production award, the high possible honor from the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards, as P.C. was only one of ten schools across Iowa to earn this honor. This the third consecutive top honor for the group from Eagle Lane. The cast will be going to Des Moines on June 18 to perform a selection from their musical.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Library Holds Annual Summer Kick Off Bash

The Indianola Public Library held the annual Summer Bash event Tuesday evening, welcoming families and community members to the library parking lot to celebrate the return of warmer weather and summer activities. Games, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, and more was available for attendees, in addition to the indoor library services. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News she appreciates the community support, and the library is beginning a whole slate of summer programs including the summer reading program which is now available for sign-up. The KNIA Big Red Radio was on location playing music and making announcements.
INDIANOLA, IA
Warren County Conservation Farm to Table Meal in August

Warren County Conservation is holding a new event this year, partnering with Edge of the Woods Raspberry Farms for a Farm to Table dinner. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News the Farm to Table event will have a a locally raised four course meal prepared by award-winning Master Chef Aaron Holt from Doolittle Farms including fresh fruits, vegetables, soup, and meat, and participants will be able to taste the difference of locally produced fresh food. The event will take place on August 6th at Middleswart Lodge from 6-8pm. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Governor Backs Local Republicans in Primary During Fundraiser

Governor Kim Reynolds was in Pella Thursday for a fundraiser to support two fellow Republicans in Tuesday’s primary. Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff-McCulla in her contested race against Incumbent House Republican Jon Thorup, and is throwing her support behind State Senator Ken Rozenboom, who will be moving to Pella’s district unopposed in the primary but contested in the general election in November.
PELLA, IA
Ronald Lee Meriweather

Graveside services with military honors will be held for Ronald Lee Meriweather, age 78, of Oskaloosa on Monday, June 13th at 10:30am at Graceland Cemtery in Knoxville. Following services, a luncheon will be held at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Deadline for the School Supply Bash is Today

The First United Methodist Church is sponsoring school supplies for families in Knoxville with the School Supply Bash. Laura Shepherd, First Grade teacher with Knoxville Schools spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event:. “The School Supply Bash is a partnership between the First United Methodist Church and the Knoxville School...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening Tomorrow

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open tomorrow on June 4th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff began to fill the pool on May 20th as well as started in-pool training for staff. The 2022 season will...
INDIANOLA, IA

