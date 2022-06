HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle happened Sunday afternoon near Robards, Ky. Henderson dispatch confirms with Eyewitness News that the crash took place at the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They tell us that the injured motorcyclist was the only one involved in the wreck. Police say they […]

ROBARDS, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO