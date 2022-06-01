ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Monthly Report Card on Progress in Building a Trauma Informed Community to Help City of Alexandria Kids Succeed

The City of Alexandria Children & Youth Community Plan 2025 (CYCP) sets long-term priorities and provides a roadmap to success through community-wide coordination and delivery of services to all city children from birth to 21 years-old and their families.

CYCP 2025 goals include ensuring that all children, youth and families: 1) are physically safe and healthy 2) are academically successful and career ready and 3) have positive experiences.

Each month, the CYCP is highlighting set areas of progress through the CYCP Report Card. Here, the CYCP looks back at March and April to feature progress made in alcohol awareness and nutrition for children, youth and families.

report cards and find out how the Substance Abuse Coalition of Alexandria and other CYCP collaborators have worked to build assets for children to offset adverse experiences, so that children will make healthy choices and thrive. Discover the impact of this work and how individuals and organizations can be involved.

As a partner in the group comprising the City’s Unified Implementation Team, the Department of Community and Human Services CYCP Coordinator is working with Alexandria City Public Schools and the Alexandria Health Department to align their three respective strategic plans in areas of shared goals. The Team is guided by three principles: 1) trauma-informed approaches to raise awareness of the prevalence of trauma and target root causes 2) racial equity, which aims to correct systems and policies that negatively impact Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and 3) the use of developmental assets to mitigate adverse childhood experiences.

Learn more about building a more trauma-informed and resilient community. Also see tips on helping children cope with violence, fear and uncertainty.

For inquiries from the news media on the CYCP and report cards, please contact CYCP Coordinator Chelsea Eickert at 571.447.8132 or chelsea.eickert@alexandriava.gov.

This release is available at: alexandriava.gov/go/3656

