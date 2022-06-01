Cazoo Derby: Uncertain forecast for Epsom as officials fear potential of deluge of rain for Classic weekend
SkySports
5 days ago
Officials at Epsom Downs are keeping a wary eye on the skies ahead of Cazoo Derby day, with rain in some forecasts for the Surrey track. With the racecourse expecting a sell-out 36,000 crowd on Saturday, as well as thousands more experiencing the day with free entry on the Hill, clerk...
Memories of 1981 came flooding back as Desert Crown stormed to success in the Cazoo Derby, to provide Sir Michael Stoute with his sixth victory in the premier Classic. It was that year that Stoute first struck gold at Epsom with the incomparable Shergar, but the 2022 model, a lightly-raced son of Nathaniel, did his best impression of the great horse as Richard Kingscote produced a textbook effort in the saddle for a first British Classic win on just his second Derby ride.
Inspiral is set to step up her work in the coming days as she closes in on her intended return to action in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Frankel filly spent the winter months as ante-post favourite for the 1000 Guineas after rounding off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with victory in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October.
6.45 Windsor - Two-time track winner Spoof looking to bounce back. Charlie Hills' veteran sprinter Spoof has two course wins to his name and looks to bounce back in the seven-runner Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.45), having managed only seventh in a class two handicap at Pontefract last time. The...
Adrian Nicholls is in no rush to firm up future plans for Tees Spirit following his emotional success at Epsom on Derby day. Exactly five years on from the death of his father Dandy, the North Yorkshire-based trainer was moved to tears after landing the Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap - a race 'sprint king' Dandy Nicholls won on five occasions.
