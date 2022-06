Cazoo Derby: Uncertain forecast for Epsom as officials fear potential of deluge of rain for Classic weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms likely Monday evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few heavy downpours possible. Rain chances linger through the overnight hours. Along with showers, fog will be likely tonight, especially for areas near the lake. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.For Tuesday, after a foggy start, expect afternoon sun mixed with clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will range from upper 70s inland, to low 60s near the lake. Rain chances return Wednesday with showers likely and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday, then another round of showers for Friday. Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms likely. Overnight patchy fog. Low 57°TUESDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70°, but only in the 60s near the lake.WEDENSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. High 69°

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO