Titans provide some clarity on the Dillon Radunz situation

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
For the first time this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have provided some clarity on the situation involving 2021 second-round pick and offensive lineman, Dillon Radunz.

Much of the conversation surrounding Radunz this offseason has to do with what position he might play in 2022, assuming he does well enough to earn one of two starting role opportunities at right tackle or left guard.

Radunz came out of college as a tackle and played his only 2021 snaps at the position, but after seeing some time on the inside at practice last year, there was thought he could be moved to the inside.

Adding to that, general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have both said in the past that Radunz will be a candidate for both the right tackle and left guard jobs.

On Wednesday after the Titans’ latest open session of OTAs, Vrabel revealed Radunz has been mostly working at right tackle in practice, but will still get reps on the inside.

“He’s been working predominantly at right tackle but will kick in there inside based on the rotation that [offensive line coach] Keith [Carter], or who he wants to look at,” Vrabel said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

The most important thing for Radunz is actually securing a starting role. If he doesn’t, the bust label will be promptly applied in just his second season.

