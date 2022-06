Harold Allen Troyer, 85, LaOtto, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1936. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954. He married Joan Conrad on May 11, 1956; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Barney) Dice; his...

LAOTTO, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO