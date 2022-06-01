ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House committee meeting to discuss wide-ranging gun legislation

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Judiciary Committee is meeting to discuss a gun...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Politics Federal#House#Nbc
TheWrap

David Hogg Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Invitation to Meet on Gun Reform: ‘Don’t Really Have Time to Help You Go Viral’

David Hogg made it clear Sunday that there are certain lawmakers he has no intention of meeting with while on Capitol Hill this week. On Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed Hogg in a tweet, wondering why he did not plan to meet with her during his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. — where March for Our Lives has planned a rally for this Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

GOP super PAC jumps in to help pro-impeachment Republican

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed a challenger against Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., but the congressman could still be facing a tough primary fight next week in a race that’s seen a spike in ad spending and some Democratic meddling. Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who...
FRESNO, CA
NBC News

Republicans brace for next round of Trump primary chaos

Candidates have pleaded for his backing for months. But as the next round of midterm primaries nears, a growing number of Republicans have admitted they've developed an acute case of Donald Trump fatigue. They’re tired of looking backward at 2020. They’re tired of playing the fealty game. They’re tired of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy