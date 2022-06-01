ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Rectal Cancer Program has earned a three-year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC). The program is one of only around 50 in the country, and the first in Miami, to gain this recognition

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This accreditation puts us in an elite subset of colorectal cancer programs in the country,” said Assistant Professor of Surgery Luanne Force, M.D., who helped spearhead efforts to gain the NAPRC accreditation. “It also acknowledges our strong multidisciplinary team of surgeons, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, radiologists, and...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Sylvester Announces Transformational Cancer Research Building

June 2, 2022 – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is making another bold move to accelerate cancer research, celebrating the groundbreaking for a 244,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center – Transformational Cancer Research Building (TCRB). Slated to open in 2024, the 12-story facility on the campus of the University...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS NEW CEO OF BROWARD HEALTH IMPERIAL POINT

June 3, 2022 – Broward Health has appointed Judy Frum as CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point. Frum, who most recently served as interim CEO at the hospital, has more than 16 years of healthcare leadership experience in South Florida. “Judy is a trusted healthcare executive with extensive experience...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy