Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Rectal Cancer Program has earned a three-year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC). The program is one of only around 50 in the country, and the first in Miami, to gain this recognition
“This accreditation puts us in an elite subset of colorectal cancer programs in the country,” said Assistant Professor of Surgery Luanne Force, M.D., who helped spearhead efforts to gain the NAPRC accreditation. “It also acknowledges our strong multidisciplinary team of surgeons, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, radiologists, and...southfloridahospitalnews.com
