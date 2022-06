A concerned father, who happens to be a designer, decided to make customized caskets for the 19 children that died at the Uvalde shooting last Wednesday. When Terry Ganem heard about the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary school, he felt the need to do something. “I’m on my way to help families in this tragic time. I was asked to help with the caskets and talk with families. This is something no family should ever have to deal with. My love and emotions are already there…” he wrote on a Facebook post.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO