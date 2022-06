At a time when many agencies are beckoning employees back to the office, Tinuiti is giving staff more time off. The New York City-based performance marketing firm has recently ramped up its efforts to curb employee burnout, offering staff up to 70 paid days off per year. Last year, more than a third of U.S. employees at private companies received 10 to 14 paid days off after the first year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

