Amid a horrifying news cycle, it’s possible you missed the news last week that an Ohio man had been plotting to kill former President George W. Bush. A search warrant with intricate counterterrorism operational details was inadvertently unsealed, then quickly resealed, and an arrest on murder charges was made, all within 24 hours. It’s a sensational story, to be sure: The 43rd president in the crosshairs of a would-be assassination peripherally connected to ISIS. But this case is worth paying attention to for the details that make it unique, and what it suggests about shifting terrorism resources in the U.S.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO